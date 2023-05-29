Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $51,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 63.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS opened at $194.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

