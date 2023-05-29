Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $51,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

