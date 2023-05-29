Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,295 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $50,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

