DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $232,485.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,065,595. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

