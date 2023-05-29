Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.