Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Financial Contrast

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Power REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 72.93%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Power REIT -206.85% -35.66% -16.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 5.18 Power REIT $8.52 million 0.90 -$14.25 million $0.74 3.05

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Power REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

