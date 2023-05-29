East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

