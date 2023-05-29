EHang (EH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EH opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $608.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. EHang has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.