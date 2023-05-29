EHang (EH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%.
EHang Stock Performance
Shares of EH opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $608.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. EHang has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.84.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
