Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMBK. Robert W. Baird cut Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research cut Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Embark Technology stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

