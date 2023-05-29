Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA opened at $5.37 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

