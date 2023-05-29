Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.8 %

EHAB stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

In related news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,300 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

