EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $104.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

