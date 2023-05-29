Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.