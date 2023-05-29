Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Buys $15,962.00 in Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Envela Stock Performance
Shares of ELA stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.39. Envela Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.42.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Envela had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Envela
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
