EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $258.08 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

