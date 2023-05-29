Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intel Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Intel Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

