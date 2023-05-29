Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for On Holding AG’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

