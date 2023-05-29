Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for GAP in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

GAP Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

