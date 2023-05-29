Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTS opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.04. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.