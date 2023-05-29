Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:RY opened at C$123.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.