Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $0.50 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

