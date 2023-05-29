Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 14th (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 14th.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.