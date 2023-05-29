Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 14th (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 14th.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 16.5 %
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
