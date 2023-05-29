Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

