Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

