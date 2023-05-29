Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.98 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

