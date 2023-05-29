Express, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Express in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Express has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Express by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 36.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Express by 183.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 446,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Express by 280.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 416,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

