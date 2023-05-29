Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $35,213.05 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,800,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

