Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $994.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 640 ($7.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($9.95) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.31) to GBX 1,310 ($16.29) in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

