Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

