Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520,996 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

