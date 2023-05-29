Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520,996 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

