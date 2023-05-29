Financial Contrast: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $53.70, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.70 $2.86 billion $3.05 13.74 Altex Industries $40,000.00 40.32 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Volatility and Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 5.49% 85.04% 2.06% Altex Industries -580.00% -13.62% -7.07%

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business. The Onshore Wind and Solar segment comprise of the onshore wind, solar power, and battery storage. The Hydro, Biomass, and Gas segment covers the activities with run-of-river, pumped storage, biomass, and gas-fired power plants. The Supply and Trading segment contains energy and commodities trading, the marketing and hedging of the group’s electricity position and the gas midstream business. The Coal and Nuclear segment refer to German electricity production using lignite and nuclear power, as well as lignite mining operations in the Rhineland. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership of interests in onshore oil and gas properties, purchase and sale of oil and gas properties, and the drill of exploratory and development wells. It also offers forced draft air cooler and heat exchangers, shell and tube heat exchangers, and maintenance and turnaround services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

