Financial Contrast: Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) versus Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) and Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Cascades and Canfor Pulp Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cascades
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|($1.00)
|-8.47
|Canfor Pulp Products
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.17
|1.07
Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canfor Pulp Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Canfor Pulp Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cascades and Canfor Pulp Products, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cascades
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Canfor Pulp Products
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Cascades presently has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 54.66%. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 270.00%. Given Canfor Pulp Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canfor Pulp Products is more favorable than Cascades.
Profitability
This table compares Cascades and Canfor Pulp Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cascades
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Canfor Pulp Products
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Canfor Pulp Products beats Cascades on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cascades
Cascades, Inc. engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets. The Consumer Product Packaging segment designs and manufactures packaging for fresh foods, catering to the food processing, retailing and quick-service restaurant industries. The company was founded by Alain Lemaire, Bernard Lemaire and Laurent Lemaire on March 26, 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills. The Paper segment produces and sells bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft paper products. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
