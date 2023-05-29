Financial Contrast: Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) versus Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) and Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cascades and Canfor Pulp Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascades N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -8.47 Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A $1.17 1.07

Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canfor Pulp Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cascades pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Canfor Pulp Products pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Cascades pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canfor Pulp Products pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Canfor Pulp Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cascades and Canfor Pulp Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascades 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canfor Pulp Products 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cascades presently has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 54.66%. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 270.00%. Given Canfor Pulp Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canfor Pulp Products is more favorable than Cascades.

Profitability

This table compares Cascades and Canfor Pulp Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascades N/A N/A N/A Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canfor Pulp Products beats Cascades on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc. engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets. The Consumer Product Packaging segment designs and manufactures packaging for fresh foods, catering to the food processing, retailing and quick-service restaurant industries. The company was founded by Alain Lemaire, Bernard Lemaire and Laurent Lemaire on March 26, 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills. The Paper segment produces and sells bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft paper products. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

