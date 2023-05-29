Financial Contrast: Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) versus Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Scully Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scully Royalty and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 68.00%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.27 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.08 $55.09 million N/A N/A

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Scully Royalty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

