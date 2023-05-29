Financial Review: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) versus Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $340.07 million 5.01 $86.17 million $0.80 20.11 Magyar Bancorp $32.22 million 2.10 $7.92 million $1.23 8.21

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 23.13% 8.43% 0.87% Magyar Bancorp 22.66% 8.14% 1.00%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

