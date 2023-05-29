Financial Review: Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) vs. Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $2.99 4.71 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Repsol and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repsol and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 6 3 0 2.20 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repsol presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repsol beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. The company was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Donald H. Hosmer in October 1986 and is headquartered in El Cajon, CA.

