First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,599 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SITE opened at $141.11 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

