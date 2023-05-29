First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $284.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

