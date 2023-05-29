First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.41 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 170,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of KFY opened at $48.27 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

