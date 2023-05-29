First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $3,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

