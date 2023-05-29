First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,034,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.