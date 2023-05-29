First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.23 Million in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 122,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.