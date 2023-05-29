First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of SASR opened at $21.40 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

