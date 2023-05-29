First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.