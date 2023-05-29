First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,669 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Balchem by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.