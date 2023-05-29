First Trust Advisors LP Takes $4.54 Million Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.