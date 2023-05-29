First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.