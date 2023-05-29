Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Trading Down 2.6 %

About Fiverr International

Shares of FVRR opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $986.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

