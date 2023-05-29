Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FOX by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.40 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.