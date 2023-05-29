Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of FRO opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Frontline

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.